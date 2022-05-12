Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 10.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.3% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 119,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,569,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.
In other news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.
Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
