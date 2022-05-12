Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 10.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.3% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 119,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,569,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Cano Health alerts:

In other news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.