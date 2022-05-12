Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) to Hold

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 65.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 77,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

