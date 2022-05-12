Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Price Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) dropped 6% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 3,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 334,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alkami Technology by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alkami Technology by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alkami Technology by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 924,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $19,254,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $904.36 million and a P/E ratio of -17.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

