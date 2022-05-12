Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $39.00. The company traded as low as $45.42 and last traded at $45.55. Approximately 11,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,367,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OLLI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $66,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

