Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 61996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $785,096.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,363,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,231,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,252 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49.

Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

