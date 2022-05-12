Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $50.00. The company traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 2058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 67.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

