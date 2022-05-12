Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading 10.1% Higher on Strong Earnings

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $55.24. 2,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 181,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.
The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.
Several research analysts have commented on ESTA shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 187.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 5.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Establishment Labs by 71.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 58.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 973.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
