Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading 10.1% Higher on Strong Earnings

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $55.24. 2,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 181,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ESTA shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.45 per share, with a total value of $297,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,300 over the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 187.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 5.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Establishment Labs by 71.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 58.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 973.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.