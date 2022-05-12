Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $150.00. The stock traded as low as $128.89 and last traded at $128.97, with a volume of 15525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.38.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day moving average is $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

