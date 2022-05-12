Abcam (LON:ABC) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700

Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($17.88) to GBX 1,250 ($15.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price target on shares of Abcam in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,091 ($13.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 574.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,312.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,440.11. Abcam has a 52 week low of GBX 1,013.57 ($12.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41.

In other news, insider Michael Baldock acquired 5,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,700 ($20.96) per share, for a total transaction of £100,470 ($123,868.82). Also, insider Mara G. Aspinall acquired 3,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,436 ($17.70) per share, for a total transaction of £43,611.32 ($53,768.12).

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

