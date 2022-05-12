Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Supermarket Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 134 ($1.65).

LON SUPR opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 112 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 133 ($1.64). The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

