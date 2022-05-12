Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MARA. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

