Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Sell

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Societe Generale cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €458.00 ($482.11) to €339.00 ($356.84) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($473.68) to €420.00 ($442.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($457.89) to €450.00 ($473.68) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L’Oréal from €395.00 ($415.79) to €385.00 ($405.26) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($431.58) to €421.00 ($443.16) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $63.96 and a 12-month high of $97.48.

L'Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

