Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LPRO has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

LPRO opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

