LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LL Flooring Holdings Inc. provides specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring. The company’s selection includes waterproof vinyl plank, hybrid resilient flooring, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile and cork. LL Flooring Holdings Inc., formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. LL Flooring has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $24.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $329.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.18.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). LL Flooring had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $279.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. LL Flooring’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LL Flooring will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 66.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 24.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 41.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 32.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

