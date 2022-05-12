Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to “Buy”

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Get Lumentum alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.13.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average of $94.51. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lumentum by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,638,000 after acquiring an additional 391,641 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after purchasing an additional 193,774 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,507,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.