MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MEIP. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

