Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Laureate Education stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 13.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 446.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 130,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 38.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

