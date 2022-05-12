Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. Research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,371,000.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

