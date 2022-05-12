IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.86. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

