BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $183.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $183.00 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.59.

Shares of BNTX opened at $144.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.28. BioNTech has a one year low of $121.32 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.07.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $5.87. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in BioNTech by 250.0% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in BioNTech by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,527,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

