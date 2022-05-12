KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $311.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.20 and its 200 day moving average is $376.96. KLA has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

