Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Culp has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Culp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

