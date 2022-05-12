Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.
Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $42.45.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
