EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading Down 8% Following Analyst Downgrade

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. EverCommerce traded as low as 9.79 and last traded at 9.79. Approximately 136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 272,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.64.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EVCM. Barclays reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.93.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is 12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 135.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 130.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.