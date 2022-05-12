Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 8.6% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $36.14. 10,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,077,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.35) EPS.

BEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,374,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after buying an additional 1,141,679 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,221,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,783,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,764,000 after purchasing an additional 542,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 396,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

