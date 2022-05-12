Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Trading Up 8.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) were up 8.6% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 1,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 285,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Specifically, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,300.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

SOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $539.21 million, a P/E ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 381.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

