BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Up 9.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.71. 15,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 612,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Specifically, CEO Michael Mazzei purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Palame purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 506.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,246,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

