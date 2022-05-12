Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Up 9.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 18,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,473,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,491.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hyliion by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 26.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hyliion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $491.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.13.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

