Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading 9.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.64. 14,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 895,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,330,900 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 748,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 669,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,196.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 620,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $874.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

