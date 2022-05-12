DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Up 11.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.60. 44,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,499,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 329.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

