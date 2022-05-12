FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Up 20.9% on Strong Earnings

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 20.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.60. 10,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 829,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

