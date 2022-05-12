LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 2156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LFST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares in the company, valued at $60,549,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.