Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.82, but opened at $39.14. Everbridge shares last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 13,742 shares trading hands.
The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18.
About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
