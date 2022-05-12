Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.82, but opened at $39.14. Everbridge shares last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 13,742 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.