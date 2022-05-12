Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 52,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 483,088 shares.The stock last traded at $55.02 and had previously closed at $50.99.

The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,139,000 after acquiring an additional 99,917 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,241,000 after acquiring an additional 77,438 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,429,000 after acquiring an additional 109,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after acquiring an additional 329,904 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after acquiring an additional 112,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

