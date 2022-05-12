Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $38.79 and last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 110539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.05) EPS.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after acquiring an additional 152,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $88,297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

