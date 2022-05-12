Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. 24,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 549,820 shares.The stock last traded at $54.05 and had previously closed at $43.02.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $505,866.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 736,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,657 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 750,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Appian by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 307,570 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Appian by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $20,735,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

