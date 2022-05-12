Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.24, but opened at $33.39. Big Lots shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 5,845 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Big Lots by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Big Lots by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,118,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 197,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Big Lots by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $884.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.