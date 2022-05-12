loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.02. loanDepot shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 13,941 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

In other news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,772,543 shares in the company, valued at $19,098,571.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $796,500.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in loanDepot by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in loanDepot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $671.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

