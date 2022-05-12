Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $49.27, but opened at $53.52. Haemonetics shares last traded at $57.07, with a volume of 5,217 shares traded.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Haemonetics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Haemonetics by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics Company Profile (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

