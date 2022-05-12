TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.33, but opened at $22.01. TaskUs shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 19,143 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $911,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TaskUs by 20.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TaskUs by 45.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 61,044 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.81 million. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

