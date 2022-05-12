Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $19.83. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 2,386 shares.

Specifically, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $858.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

