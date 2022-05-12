DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.25, but opened at $36.64. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 52,631 shares traded.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.