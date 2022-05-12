Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $6.01. Avaya shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 75,644 shares traded.

The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial cut their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

