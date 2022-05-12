CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 39470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CARG. Raymond James reduced their price target on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,924. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $19,867,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 67.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $638,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,117.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.