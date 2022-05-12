ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74.
ePlus Company Profile (Get Rating)
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ePlus (PLUS)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.