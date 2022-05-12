ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in ePlus by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

