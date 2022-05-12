TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCON. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

TCON opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 109,122 shares of company stock worth $240,215 in the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

