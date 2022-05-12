StockNews.com Lowers Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Hold

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of EQBK opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $527.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $36.00.
In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.
