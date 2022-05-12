MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of MGP opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a current ratio of 14.96.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

