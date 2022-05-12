MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.
Shares of MGP opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a current ratio of 14.96.
In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
