Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

