Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.99.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
