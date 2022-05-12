WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) & Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Head-To-Head Contrast

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of WidePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of WidePoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

WidePoint has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WidePoint and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint 0.39% 0.81% 0.45% Simulations Plus 23.13% 6.86% 6.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WidePoint and Simulations Plus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint $87.34 million 0.30 $340,000.00 $0.04 75.02 Simulations Plus $46.47 million 17.63 $9.78 million $0.55 73.73

Simulations Plus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WidePoint. Simulations Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WidePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WidePoint and Simulations Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Simulations Plus has a consensus price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.61%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than WidePoint.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats WidePoint on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WidePoint (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. It also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; and MITOsym. In addition, the company provides Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, it provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; training and consulting services designed to accelerate pharmacometrics studies; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

